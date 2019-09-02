Man killed during child custody dispute in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A grandfather is accused of fatally shooting the father of his granddaughter after an argument Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Beran Drive.

Houston police said the child's grandfather pulled out a gun and shot the child's father in the chest, according to Detective Willis Huff.

“From what I understand it’s a situation where a young man was bringing his child home and apparently there were some words passed between the mother and the decedent and a male,” Huff said. “There was an argument going on and somehow, someone decided that they needed to use a shotgun, and shot the plaintiff’s vehicle and ended up shooting him as well.”

Police said the grandfather shot the minivan parked on the driveway through the driver side. The 3-year-old old girl was in the back of the vehicle during the shooting.

“After the vehicle was shot, he tried to leave, and then apparently for whatever reason stopped in the street, gets out the car, runs back up to the yard and that’s when he was subsequently shot, in the yard,” Huff said. “So we don’t know why he got out of the car, but his car was shot once and he tried to leave unless the car stalled, and he couldn’t go anywhere, then for whatever reason he didn’t leave.”

The man was found on the grass and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Huff said they’re still trying to understand why the grandfather would shoot into the van while the child was inside. police said it’s part of the investigation and glad the toddler was not hurt.

“That’s the word miraculous, praise to God that she didn’t get hit,” Huff said.

Police said the shooter was taken into custody and there are two witnesses who detectives are speaking with.

At the time, Huff was not sure if there had been past incidents at that location.

