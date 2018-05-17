Man killed after he was hit, thrown from Beltway 8 onto feeder road in north Harris County

HOUSTON - A man was killed Thursday after he was hit by a car and thrown from Beltway 8 onto a feeder road in north Harris County.

Deputies said two brothers were pushing a stalled vehicle off the road at North Sam Houston Parkway and Imperial when a woman crashed into the stalled car and the driver, sending oen brother falling onto the feeder road.

VIDEO: Man pushing stalled car hit, thrown from Beltway 8 and killed

The man died at the scene, deputies said.

A third vehicle swerved to miss the crash and hit a wall. The driver was not injured.

Investigators said the woman stopped and waited for help.

Deputies said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.