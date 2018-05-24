Man jumps from window to escape bullets during home invasion in north Harris County

HOUSTON - A man was shot at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m.Thursday at a home at the Palms at Cypress Station Apartments in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive.

Deputies said a group of men burst through the front door of the apartment and started shooting.

A 29-year-old man inside jumped from the window of the first-floor apartment to escape the gunfire, investigators said.

He was shot at least one time, according to deputies.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots after someone broke into the home.

While the motive for the shooting is under investigation, deputies said they believe the home was being robbed at the time of the shooting.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.