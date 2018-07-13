Man identified who killed 2 children, then himself in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - Two children and one man are dead after a shooting in northeast Harris County on Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The children were identified as 8-year-old Sarah Wolfe and 12-year-old Phillip Bernal, according to deputies. They also identified the shooter as Cimarron Wolfe, 38, saying he shot the children before shooting himself.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said the shooting was the result of a domestic issue, and that Cimarron Wolfe could possibly be Phillip's stepfather.

“It’s definitely a dark day here in Harris County, another situation of family violence. This happens way too often and it’s very sad and unfortunate,” Gonzalez said.

VIDEO: Sheriff Ed Gonzales gives update after 3 dead in shooting

Gonzalez said someone had reported the children missing from the 11000 block of Verano Street in Jacinto City, where they were staying with a grandmother. They were reported missing around 1:20 p.m., officials said.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 14000 block of Edgeboro Street, officials said.

“I think I was in the back corner with my mother so I think that’s why I didn’t hear gunshots,” Jan Lynne said. “Then I came into the living room and my sister and son walked in the door and said there were all these cars that came out.”

Lynne lives several houses down from where the deadly shooting happened. Lynne said she had been crying most of the day because she remembers the times she saw the children outside.

“Once in a while I’d drive that way and you would have never suspected anything,” she said.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.