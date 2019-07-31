SWAT at scene of hostage situation in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Hostage negotiators are at a northeast Houston home Wednesday where a man is holding a woman against her will, police said.

The incident was reported about 9:40 a.m. at a home in the 8700 block of Valley Flag Drive near Tidwell Road.

According to a tweet by Houston police, officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant to the man.

Investigators said they believe the woman is the man's girlfriend.

People were asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiation Teams are on scene of a male suspect holding a female against her will at a home in 8700 block of Valley Flag near Tidwell. Officers attempted to serve a felony warrant on the suspect. PIO is also en route to scene. Please avoid the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 31, 2019

