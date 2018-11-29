Man had sex, lived with Bellaire HS student he met while student teaching, documents say

David Ziesmer is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 29, 2018.

HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of having sex with a girl he met in a world geography class while working as a student teacher at Bellaire High School.

David Ziesmer, 26, is charged with improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child in connection with the case.

According to court documents, a woman told investigators in October about a relationship between her and Ziesmer that began in 2014, when she was 15 years old. The woman, who is now 18, told police the two of them met when she was in the ninth grade and began having sex shortly after, according to the documents.

The woman told investigators they moved in together when she turned 18, but the relationship ended not long after that, according to the affidavit.

According to the documents, Ziesmer admitted to a sexual relationship with the woman but denied any sexual contact until she turned 17.

Ziesmer has been released from jail on $40,000 bond.

The Houston Independent School District issued a statement that read:

"The HISD Police Department recently received a complaint regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct between a former Bellaire High School student and a student-teacher. HISD Police conducted a full investigation that led to criminal charges being filed against the former student-teacher. This individual was never employed by the district, but did serve as a student-teacher in 2014. HISD conducted a national criminal background check prior to assigning the student-teacher to a campus and nothing was found. HISD's priority is the safety and well-being of all students."

The Crosby Independent School District released the following statement:

"On November 12, 2018, Crosby ISD was contacted by the Houston ISD Police Dept. investigators to notify the district that Crosby High School teacher, David Ziesmer, was under investigation for an alleged improper relationship with an underage, Houston ISD student while he was student teaching in Houston ISD. Immediately following this notice, Mr. Ziesmer, who had only been with Crosby ISD since August 2018, was placed on administrative leave and Crosby ISD district officials reported the allegations of impropriety with the Houston ISD minor to the Texas State Board for Educator Certification, as required by the Texas Education Agency. In addition to notifying the proper authorities, the district conducted an investigation, and while still on administrative leave, Mr. Zeismer resigned from employment with Crosby ISD. The investigation revealed no misconduct related to Crosby ISD students. During the employment process with Crosby ISD, there had been no information indicating concerns relating to the allegations or any other criminal misconduct. Crosby ISD is committed to student safety and will not tolerate any criminal wrongdoing by educators involving students."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.