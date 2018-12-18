Man hacks wireless baby monitor, makes vulgar threats to family

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a Memorial family’s report that someone hacked into their Nest Wi-Fi camera network and pretended to kidnap their son.

It happened Monday just before midnight when Nathan and Ellen Rigney were fast asleep downstairs, and 4-month-old Topper was asleep upstairs.

“I said, 'Hey, what is this? What’s going on?'” Ellen Rigney said after she heard beeping coming from the monitor next to her bed. She assumed it was a CO2 alert.

“Then we heard sexual expletives being said in his room,” Rigney said. “Immediate reaction was that there’s somebody in here, somebody’s in my son’s room! How did they get in there?!”

When Nathan and Ellen jumped out of bed and turned on the light, a Nest camera in their room, which had been off, suddenly turned on, and a man’s voice ordered them to turn the light off.

“Then [he] said “I’m going to kidnap your baby, I’m in your baby’s room,” Ellen Rigney said.

Her husband sprinted out of the room and upstairs, where Topper was safe and sound. That’s when Ellen remembered reading a story online about Wi-Fi camera hacking.

“We just had to figure out how to get (the Wi-Fi) shut down, and shut down fast!” Ellen said. “I kept telling [Nathan], he’s not in here, somebody’s hacking this!”

They shut off the Wi-Fi and turned off the cameras, called police, filed a police report, and shared their story online.

“Wow. Turning my kids cameras off now,” one mom responded to the Rigney's post.

Ellen Rigney called Nest, whose representatives “were no help at all,” she said, and “did not apologize.” The Rigney's Nest cameras are now in the trash.

The second camera above Topper’s crib is a non-Wi-Fi camera that his mom installed recently after Wi-Fi in the neighborhood started having issues. That camera stayed put.

“It’s unnerving and unsettling,” Ellen Rigney said. “Something that is supposed to make you feel better and instead it makes you feel the opposite, it makes you feel invaded and uncomfortable.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.