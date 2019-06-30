Man found shot to death at southeast Houston gas station

HOUSTON - A man was found shot to death Sunday at a southeast Houston gas station.

The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at the corner of Yellowstone and Cullen boulevards.

Houston police said investigators arrived to find a man in his 40s lying on the ground, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two people, wearing masks and white jackets, were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Investigators said they are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, but believe it may have been a robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

