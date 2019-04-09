Man found hiding in closet after meeting 12-year-old girl for sex, authorities say

HOUSTON - A Houston man was found hiding in a closet after showing up uninvited to a 12-year-old girl's apartment for sex, according to court documents.

Christopher Todd Leonard, 42, was found hiding in the girl's father's closet Nov. 2, 2018, according to investigators.

According to court documents, the father lives at the apartment with his two daughters but wasn't at home when Leonard arrived that Friday because he had stayed overnight at a friend's home. The father told authorities he would periodically call his youngest daughter to check on how she and his adopted daughter were doing.

The father said when he went home to get ready for work the day of the alleged crime around 5:30 a.m., the front door was dead bolted. He told authorities he was able to get his 12-year-old daughter to unlock the door, and when he went to his closet to change clothes, he found Leonard, shirtless.

According to court documents, Leonard was not aggressive and told the father he was invited over by the 12-year-old girl. According to court documents, Leonard told the father he believed the girl was 21 years old.

According to court documents, in a statement, Leonard said he had been talking to the girl via Facebook and Instagram and believed she was 21. The girl told authorities that Leonard knew she was 12, according to court records.

The girl told investigators that she met Leonard while using public transportation a few weeks before he was found in the closet. She said he gave her his phone number and they kept in contact via text messages and phone calls, according to court documents.

When authorities reviewed Leonard's phone, they said they found sexually explicit messages that Leonard had sent to the girl.

Leonard is charged with online solicitation of a minor and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Leonard has a criminal history that dates back to 1993. He has been charged with possession of marijuana and crack cocaine and also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1998.

