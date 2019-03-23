Man faces murder charge after victim shot, dies inside home

HOUSTON - Kendale Hopkins was shot and died inside his home on Nov. 6 after being confronted by two men, Harris County Deputies said.

The two men had walked to the house while a pickup truck pulled into the driveway and bumped a parked car, home surveillance video showed.

Hopkins, 36, came outside of his home to confront the men.

The two then shot at him as he went back inside the home, deputies said. He was later found dead inside the house, which was located in the 2300 block of Kolby Way in north Harris County.

Capital murder charges were filed Friday against Jahleel William Celestin, 22.

Celestin was attempting to rob Hopkins when he shot him, documents show.

He is expected in court on Monday.

