Man escapes mobile home fire in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man was awakened in a mobile home that caught fire and was able to escape with his hair singed and smoke inhalation, the Houston Fire Department said.

The fire occurred at a mobile home parked next to the main home on Berry Road near Fulton Street in north Houston late Friday night.

While trying to put the fire out, the man ended up burning his hair, the fire department said.

There was extensive damage to the mobile home.

The fire department's arson investigators are looking for the cause.

