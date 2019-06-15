Man drowns while swimming near Surfside, officials say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A man drowned Friday while swimming between Surfside and San Luis Pass, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Brazoria County officials said they got a call about a missing swimmer near Follets Island around 5:20 p.m.

Officials said the man was attempting to swim to a sandbar, became distressed and went under water. A friend attempted to make it to the man to help but was not able to reach him, according to officials.

About 10 minutes later, the Coast Guard said Brazoria County officials told them that a man's body was recovered.

The swimmer was identified only as a 35-year-old man from Harris County.

