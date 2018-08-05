News

Man dies after being shot at a southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor, Taisha Walker - Reporter

HOUSTON - A man died after he was shot at an apartment complex, Houston police said.

The man was shot around 2:30 a.m. at Coventry Square Apartments on Easton Common Drive and drove to the intersection of Cook Road and Shannon Hills in southwest Houston, roughly a half-mile away from the apartment.

Houston police said the man was taken to an area hospital where he died. Police are working to learn more about this incident.

