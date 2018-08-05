Man dies after being shot at a southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - A man died after he was shot at an apartment complex, Houston police said.

The man was shot around 2:30 a.m. at Coventry Square Apartments on Easton Common Drive and drove to the intersection of Cook Road and Shannon Hills in southwest Houston, roughly a half-mile away from the apartment.

Houston police said the man was taken to an area hospital where he died. Police are working to learn more about this incident.

Police say an argument between a group of people in the parking lot of this SW Houston apartment complex lead to a deadly shooting. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest. They say he tried driving himself to the hospital but only got a 1/2 mile away. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Efsk3i0yq6 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) August 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.