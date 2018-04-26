Man confesses to role in cold case death of 2-month-old baby, police say

HOUSTON - A man is now charged after police said he confessed to his role in the death of a 2-month-baby in a cold case from 2011.

Kenneth Wayne Driver is charged with murder in the death of the baby, Jamarian Wayne Anthony.

The baby was found unresponsive Nov. 15, 2011, in an apartment in the 4700 block of South Kirkwood in southwest Houston. Anthony was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

An autopsy revealed blunt-force trauma injuries to the baby's head and neck.

Driver, now 38, was questioned at the time, but investigators said he denied any involvement in the baby's death.

According to police, Driver was arrested April 17 on an unrelated charge. Police said Driver confessed to investigators Wednesday about his role in Anthony's death.

