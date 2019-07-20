Man charged with capital murder in Channelview shootout; Stunning details revealed about drug house

HOUSTON - A man is now charged with capital murder after a shootout at a house in Channelview Thursday.

Jose Urbina, 18, is behind bars without bond in the Harris County Jail.

Urbina is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The charge stems from a case in which two men were found dead in two locations in Channelview.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shootout happened just before 3 a.m. at a drug house on Pecan Street near Market Street. A group of men burst into the home.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the body of a man who had been shot inside the home and several men were seen running from the house.

According to Gonzalez, authorities got a report of an auto-pedestrian accident about two miles away on Market Street near Dell Dale Street while they were investigating the shooting.

Deputies believe that after the gunfight, the shooters took off in a white Ford pickup truck and dumped another gunshot victim in the middle of the road and drove off.

The body of a Hispanic man believed to be in his 20s was found in the road. Deputies said the body had at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit say officers found more than 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana, several thousand dollars' worth of stolen jewelry and approximately $87,000 in cash inside the house.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting and what may have led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.