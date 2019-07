The aftermath of a crash on July 10, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A car crash in Tucson Wednesday ended with a cactus through a man's windshield and the driver charged with DUI.

The driver, Kai Scott, 39, was charged for criminal damage and driving under the influence, KVOA reported.

Scott was taken into custody after allegedly showing signs of impairment.

Scott only had minor injuries and no one else was involved in the accident.



