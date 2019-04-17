Man beaten to death with stick inside NE Houston food store

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the death of a man they say was beaten to death inside a northeast Houston food store with multiple people present.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. at the Liberty Food Market on Liberty Road and Ralston Street.

Officers said the man was at the counter inside the store when another man entered the store carrying a large stick.

The man walked up to the victim and struck him once in the forehead causing the victim to stagger backward in an attempt to get away, police said.

Authorities said the man then struck the victim in the head again, which caused the victim to collapse.

The man and two others then picked up the victim and carried him outside, police said.

Officers said witnesses rushed to the victim’s aide and performed CPR until police arrived.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive behind the attack. Police said one witness told them he heard the man say the victim owed him money.

Though the man has not yet been identified, police said they have good surveillance video of him and hope to release it soon.

Paul Wilson, a friend of the victim, said he is shocked at the situation.

"I hate that this happened," Wilson said. "Just earlier this evening, I hugged him coming across the bridge. We met, I hugged him and I gave him $5. I don’t feel that money is worth taking a life. Nobody should take a life over something as petty as money."

Wilson said his friend had a good heart and he is going to miss him.

"If he could help you, he would," Wilson said. "If he could make you laugh, he would and if you were having a bad day, he would make you laugh. (If he were here), I would tell him how much I love him, how much I miss him, how much I wish he was here, how much I wish I could have just taken him over the bridge and none of this would have even happened."

Wilson is praying for an arrest and had a message for the killer.

"You just need to watch yourself," Wilson said. "God have mercy on your soul."

Police said several other potential witnesses left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.