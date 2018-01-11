Man attempts to abduct 2 Northbrook High School students

HOUSTON - Police are looking into two attempted abductions outside Northbrook High School.

Two seniors said a man grabbed them as they were walking to school.

Neither wanted to be identified, so we will refer to them as Sara and Samantha.

Sara said she was walking to school around 8:50 a.m.

"I was walking by myself, just listening to music," Sara said.

Like other seniors, Sara's day starts with second period, also called "late start."

The unidentified man walked passed Sara, and seconds later, she said, "he grabbed my, my butt, and then like he let go, and then he grabbed my legs. He was holding me tight ... he was trying to pick me up."

In that moment, Sara said she prayed that God would give her strength to fight her attacker. She elbowed him as hard as she could in the head, and the man let go and ran. He jumped into a white Jeep and took off.

Thirty minutes later, across the street, Samantha was also walking alone to second period. She said she noticed a man in a white Jeep drove past her slowly, while staring at her.

The man parked behind her, got out of the car and started to follow her.

"He ran up to me and grabbed my butt, and right when I turned around to punch him, he was already running, 'cause I screamed at him to get away from me," Samantha said.

Seconds earlier, Samantha had called her mom, Sandra, who heard everything.

"I could hear it in her voice, and (Samantha) was like, 'Mom, this guy is trying to get me!'" Sandra said. "And (Samantha) said, 'Get the hell away from me!'"

Sandra wondered if her daughter had been taken. But seconds later, she heard an unidentified woman ask Samantha if she was all right.

Later that morning, the seniors met each other and realized they survived an attack from, they believe, the same man.

"I’m for sure it was," Samantha said. "Because of her description ... the short hair, Mexican, short, had a white Jeep."

Parents of both seniors filed police reports and told school officials, but they were astonished that by the end of the school say, officials had not sent parents or students an alert about the incidents.

KPRC reached out to Northbrook High School officials after hours, and have not heard back.

