Man arrested after opening fire in LBJ Hospital parking lot, police say

HOUSTON - People at the Lyndon B. Johnson hospital were shaken up after a man pulled into the parking lot and opened fire.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Police said a man in a maroon Nissan Altima drove into the parking lot and started throwing things out of his car.

Then, police said, the man pointed a gun into the sky and started firing.

People in the hospital, including deputies working extra duty, heard the shots. The deputies rushed outside and gave the man commands to show his hands.

The man complied and was taken into custody, authorities said. He was not holding a weapon when he was apprehended, police said.

Officers said the man lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital. There is no word on whether he was under the influence or what charges he may face.

