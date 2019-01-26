Man arrested, accused of fleeing scene of crash that injured 2 deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials arrested a man who is accused of causing a crash Friday that injured two off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to authorities.

The deputies were riding motorcycles and were involved in a crash with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Homestead Road and Old Humble Road.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene on foot, officials said. The suspected driver, Nathan Macklin Robinson Jr., was later apprehended, the Sheriff's Office said.

Robinson, 21, was charged with two counts of failing to stop and render aid.

Robinson was wanted for nearly four hours before finally being caught.

"It's hard to understand why people make it worse on themselves by running from the scene," Harris County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Michael Koteras said.

Deputy Jeremy Thomas and Sgt. Chris Garza were injured in the crash, according to officials.

KPRC2 Harris County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the black Chevrolet Impala they said was involved in a crash with 2 off-duty deputies who were riding motorcycles.

Authorities said Robinson ran a red light and then made an illegal left turn from the far right lane.

"There was a bus parked there, and the suspect went around the bus through the intersection, causing this motor vehicle accident," Koteras said.

Both deputies were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition, authorities said. The deputy in critical condition suffered a ruptured spleen and head injuries, officials said. The other is in good condition. Officials said he suffered a broken wrist and broken toes.

"The prognosis is good. He should be able to recover from his injuries. (He's) still in serious condition and will be in ICU, intensive care, for a couple of days, at least, but it's looking very promising," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez asked for prayers for the deputies as they recover.

"We always thank our community for the support. We received messages of encouragement, and we really appreciate the support for law enforcement," Gonzalez said.

Update from Ben Taub: ruptured spleen, some head injuries. Currently in operating room. Keep him in your prayers. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 25, 2019

According to Harris County records, Robinson was charged with evading arrest in 2017.

Officials said the deputies were working an extra job at the time of the crash.

Editor's note: Officials initially said two people were taken into custody but later said Robinson was the only person who was arrested.

