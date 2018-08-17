Man admits kidnapping Pasadena woman, burning her body in vehicle, police say

PASADENA, Texas - A man was arrested after he admitting he kidnapped a Pasadena woman and burned her body inside her vehicle, police said.

Terrance Washington, 27, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with 54-year-old Candace Akin's death.

The incident was first reported Aug. 8 when Pasadena police were sent to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Shaver Street about a disturbance.

Akin's daughter told officials that she saw her mother getting into a physical altercation with Washington in the parking lot of the apartment complex, police said. She told officials that Washington then forced Akin into her vehicle and drove off with her, police said.

On Aug. 10, the South Houston Fire Department responded to an early-morning car fire in the 3300 block of Shaver Street. Investigators discovered the body of Akin in the back seat of her burned vehicle, police said.

Washington was spotted near the fire and was arrested on an unrelated charge, police said.

Washington admitted during an interview with police that he abducted Akin in her vehicle and lit the vehicle on fire, police said.

The Harris County medical examiner is currently investigating the cause of Akin's death.

