Man accused of watching child porn inside Starbucks in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A man is accused of looking at pornographic photos and videos of children Wednesday at a Starbucks in The Woodlands.

Montgomery County deputies were called to the coffee shop in the 1900 block of Hughes Landing Boulevard after several customers complained of seeing the man watching child porn, officials said.

When deputies approached 71-year-old Lloyd Morgan, he immediately closed his laptop and refused to show it to authorities to refute the claims against him, officials said. The Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was called to assist detectives in the investigation.

Morgan confessed to having and viewing several pornographic photos and videos of children, officials said.

He was taken into custody and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

