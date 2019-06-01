Man accused of theft had more than $105,000 in stolen jewelry in his possession, DPS says

Demond Lamont Finister, 43, was arrested and charged with burglary after he was found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen jewelry in his posession, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

HOUSTON - Detectives responded to a report of a break-in at a J.C. on Penny Friday night in College Station. Afterwards, they pulled over a man believed to be connected to the incident.

In his car, officials found roughly $25,000 worth of jewelry in a backpack, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his Houston-area hotel room and found more than $80,000 worth of stolen jewelry there, too, the release said. Those items were linked to a J.C. Penny store in Hurst, Texas.

More jewelry worth "several thousands of dollars" was also recovered, but the dollar value was not disclosed in the release.

The man, Demond Lamont Finister, 43, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of a criminal instrument.

