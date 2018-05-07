Man accused of taking photos of women inside Pasadena dressing rooms

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police said they are searching for a man who is accused of taking photos of women while they were inside dressing rooms.

Police said the same man took photos of women inside two stores on separate occasions.

Police said the first incident was at the Dirt Cheap clothing store on Fairmont Parkway and the second was at the Walmart on Shaver Street.

A woman who was photographed approached the man at the Walmart, but he was able to leave the scene, police said.

The man left both scenes in a four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pasadena police detectives at 713-475-7830 or 713-475-7898.

