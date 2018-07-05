Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of women's underwear from Victoria's Secret

HOUSTON - A man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of underwear from a Houston Victoria's Secret store.

Efrain Gutierrez is charged with aggregate theft. He was arrested June 30 and is being held in Harris County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Humble police said Gutierrez stole 612 pairs of underwear from Victoria's Secret at Deerbrook Mall during six different incidents between May 2 and June 30.

Gutierrez, 38, was caught on surveillance video taking the underwear, according to police.

Court records show Gutierrez was convicted for assaulting a public servant in 2002 and convicted of aggravated robbery in 2003.

