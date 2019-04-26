Man accused of spending 2 years trying to get underage girl to work as prostitute

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 25-year-old man is accused of spending two years trying to recruit an underage girl to work for him as a prostitute.

Authorities said Steven Alanzo Greer, 25, was arrested and charged with compelling prostitution and promotion of prostitution of a juvenile.

Greer started trying to recruit the girl when she was 13 years old, according to authorities. They met through a mutual friend, officials said.

Earlier this year, the girl, who turned 16 this month, started working for Greer. The teen cried out to authorities after her arrest, officials said.

Greer threatened the teen with violence in order to control her, authorities said.

According to authorities, the girl was forced to have sex with several men per day in exchange for money. Authorities said she did it for two weeks.

The information provided by the teen has led to more than a dozen other cases where juveniles may be the victims of sex trafficking.

“It took a lot of courage for this young person to come forward and ask us for help. We want her and other victims of sex trafficking to know that they are not alone and that we will continue to work tirelessly to see that pimps like this will be punished for their actions,” said Constable Alan Rosen.

Greer may face additional charges because, at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 9.9 ounces of what investigators think is THC wax.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Precinct One Human Trafficking Hotline at 832-927-1650.

