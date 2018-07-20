Man accused of shooting woman near Cinco Ranch admits to 5 other similar shootings, deputies say

CINCO RANCH, Texas - A man accused of shooting a woman while driving down a road in the Cinco Ranch area admitted to being involved in five other similar shooting, deputies said Friday.

Nicholas Dagostino was arrested Thursday in connection with the July 10 shooting of a 39-year-old woman in the arm while she was driving on South Mason Road near Cimarron Parkway.

Investigators said the woman spotted a green Ford Explorer driving next to her when she was shot. She pulled into the parking lot of a car wash after the shooting, and witnesses there reported hearing the shot before she pulled in, investigators said.

Deputies later released surveillance video from the car wash that showed the green SUV driving past as the woman pulled into the parking lot.

Investigators said they combed through hundreds of vehicles to find the one believed to be involved in the shooting and then interviewed Dagostino, the registered owner.

Detectives said Dagostino admitted to the shooting and claimed it was self-defense because the woman had twice swerved into his lane. Dagostino also admitted to being involved in at least five other similar shootings, detectives said.

Investigators said they believe the other shootings also happened in west Harris County.

Anyone with information about Dagostino or who has come into contact with him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Dagostino was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the July 10 shooting and was being held in jail on $75,000 bond. More charges are being considered, officials said.

