Man accused of robbing neighbors in west Houston, attempting to use stolen cards

HOUSTON - Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of multiple recent burglaries in west Houston.

Authorities said the men are wanted for a home invasion and a garage burglary at two neighboring homes in the Memorial Forest neighborhood.

Both crimes were committed in the morning hours of Jan. 29, officials said. Residents are on high alert.

"We've been on very high alert," Janette Masten said. "HPD has been all over the neighborhood stopping people that look suspicious. As a homeowner and a parent, I've had my alarm on. I've had my gates locked. I've had the dogs outside. You just don't see that in this neighborhood."

In the first case, authorities said a man entered a home in the 12100 block of Broken Bough Drive while the homeowners were in bed. While they were still sleeping, authorities said the man stole a purse from the kitchen counter and a guitar from a closet. The victims noticed the items were missing when they woke up, officials said.

The homeowner is offering a $2,500 reward in hope of getting the guitar back. He said his parents gave it to him when he was 12 and it has been in his family for 50 years.

Also that morning, the suspect stole tools and equipment from the first victims' neighbor, according to authorities. The suspect also rummaged through the second victim's vehicle, which was inside the garage, officials said.

Investigators were able to link the crimes through surveillance video.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect carrying the stolen items away from the homes, authorities said.

The man attempted to use stolen credit cards at several local businesses, officials said.

Two men were seen on surveillance video attempting to use the stolen cards, investigators said.

Officials describe one of the men as black with a beard and medium complexion. They said he is about 35 to 45 years old and is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a brown shirt with white horizontal stripes under a dark hoodie. He was wearing dark pants and gray shoes.

The other man is described by authorities as being black, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and about 40 to 50 years old with a dark goatee. He was wearing a dark do-rag, faded blue jeans, a gray shirt with yellow writing and a long-sleeved gray undershirt.

Both men left one of the stores in a two-door white Toyota Camry, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the men is asked to contact investigators at 281-463-6666 or report the information online here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.