Man accused of numerous armed robberies detained by detective inside McDonald's

ROSENBERG, Texas - A man suspected of at least seven armed robberies was detained in the back of a McDonald's on Wednesday by a detective at the scene, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, identified as Nikolas Reyes Garza, Jr., 23, of Rosenberg by investigators, rode his bicycle to a Travel Plaza in the 2800 block of U.S. 59 wearing a gray hoodie pulled over his head and black sweatpants; his face was covered with a black bandana, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said Garza entered the store, pulled a knife on the staff and forced them to the back of a McDonald's, which is attached to the Travel Plaza.

A detective entered the store and was able to apprehend Garza without injuries to himself or the staff, officials said.

Garza was charged with one count of aggravated robbery. Investigators said he has admitted to at least six other previous robberies and additional charges are pending.

Excellent crime analysis helped put the Detective in the right place at the right time. Very proud of the professional manner this operation was done. pic.twitter.com/j0mUC6PX6U — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) June 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.