Man accused of killing mother over cellphone appears in court

HOUSTON - A man accused of shooting and killing a mother Saturday over her cellphone appeared in court Monday.

Dondrick Dejuan Flagg, 28, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Tiffany McKnight.

Investigators were called around 10:30 p.m. to the Reed Parque Townhomes in southeast Houston.

Police said the McKnight went to the store to buy some items for dinner and, when she returned home, she was approached by Flagg, who asked to use her cellphone.

When McKnight refused, the two struggled, police said. At some point, Flagg fired several shots, hitting McKnight in the shoulder, according to police.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene. Several bullet casings were found near her body.

She leaves behind a 9-year-old son, who is an honor roll student, according to friends.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police a suspicious man had been hanging around the complex before the shooting.

Houston homicide detectives located Flagg at the complex and arrested him after he struggled with officers and hit one in the face, according to court documents.

Officers said they saw Flagg pull a pistol from his pants and throw it into a bush and found a semi-automatic weapon.

Flagg is being held in a Harris County jail with no bond.

