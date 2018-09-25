Man accused of groping woman on Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Nashville

NASHVILLE - A man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after authorities said he groped a female passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight on Sunday night.

Officials said the woman was touched inappropriately on a flight from Hobby Airport to Nashville. The flight landed in Tennessee around 9:20 p.m. and officers were at the gate waiting when the plane deboarded.

The woman told authorities that she was sitting next to Alfredo Vela, who she didn't know. She said she had a brief conversation with Vela before she fell asleep.

The woman told authorities that she woke up to Vela rubbing her back, according to court documents.

She also told authorities that Vela "rubbed her inner thigh, touched her breast and attempted to put his hand under her skirt," court documents said.

The woman said she froze in fear and alerted the flight crew shortly after the incident.

The woman told authorities she did not consent to the touching.

During the investigation, Vela told officials he scratched the woman's back, according to court documents. He was subsequently charged by Tennessee authorities.

Here is a statement from Southwest Airlines:

"Sunday evening, we requested law enforcement meet flight #4562 upon arrival into Nashville to investigate a Customer situation reported onboard. The passengers deplaned and the authorities conducted an investigation in the gate area. Southwest Crews are trained to take care of a wide range of sensitive customer issues, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior onboard our aircraft. If our Crews are made aware of a harmful situation -- whether witnessed first-hand or reported by someone else -- our Flight Attendants are responsible for notifying the Pilots who will request the appropriate authorities meet the aircraft on the ground. Southwest cooperates with law enforcement to the fullest extent to protect our customers and crews. We take the care and safety of our customers very seriously, it’s at the forefront of everything we do."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.