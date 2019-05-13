Man accused of fondling self in front of children

The mug shot of Robin Earl Frazier, who was charged with indecent exposure with a child present.

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - A 56-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he exposed himself to children and was fondling himself in a neighborhood near Webster late last week.

Robin Earl Frazier is charged with indecent exposure with a child present.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Harris County Precinct 8 deputies said they received reports that Frazier was exposing himself to children and masturbating in front of them.

Witnesses told deputies Frazier left the area in a tan Chevrolet van and was last seen driving around the neighborhood in the 15900 block of Pipers View Drive.

While deputies searched the area, another witness told them they saw Frazier walk behind a bar in the 300 block of El Dorado Boulevard.

Frazier's unoccupied van was found parked behind the strip center, and deputies said they later saw Frazier walking a dog while headed toward the front of the shopping center.

Deputies detained Frazier, and the original witness was able to identify him as the man who exposed himself to her and her child.

Frazier was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.

