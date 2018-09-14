Man accused of flashing girl who got off school bus in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a child earlier this month.

Police said the man exposed himself to a girl as she was walking to her apartment after getting off a school bus on Sept. 4.

The man is described by police as being about 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. Police said he may have a tattoo on his right arm.

The man was last seen walking south through the apartment complex at 1000 Curtis Ave. toward Houston Avenue, according to police.

Parents in the neighborhood said they feel shock and fear after the police said what happened.

"Hopefully, he gets caught soon and he doesn't do any danger to any kid," Veronica Lemus said.

The girl was able to make it home without being physically harmed. The news has concerned parents asking a lot of questions.

"Is it OK for my kids to walk and open the mailbox now? Throw out the trash? Can he be around the corner," Edith Viramontes said. "That's just scary."

People said Thursday was the first time they'd heard of the crime, but they want the man to be taken off the streets.

"I hope that he gets caught soon and he doesn't go out and show his business to some other kids," Lemus said. "Or goes further to kidnapping them or anything."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Ibarra at 713-986-3583.

