Man accused of fatally shooting manager at salon in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - A man is accused of fatally shooting a manager of a hair salon in Greenspoint.

Anthony Demarcus, 25, was charged with the shooting death of 29-year-old Kodjo Yabi on Jan. 6, police said.

Demarcus' arrest came after Houston police released surveillance photos of the gunman.

Around 12:15 a.m., police said Yabi was collecting entrance fees to an after-hours concert at a salon in the 17500 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

HPD The scene where a doorman was shot to death in Greenspoint on Jan. 6, 2019. Police released photos of the accused gunman.

Police said Yabi was armed with a gun while he was collecting money.

Police said Demarcus took the gun from Yabi and shot him at least one time. Demarcus then left the scene with the gun and the money he had stolen from Yabi, according to authorities.

Demarcus was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.

