Man accused of assaulting grandmother as she was attacked by dogs

A woman walking through a neighborhood, picking up her grandchildren from school, was attacked by a pack of dogs -- and then as she tried fighting them off with an umbrella, a man punched her in the face and then sped off in a vehicle, authorities said Friday.

The attack took place in May, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office said.

A witness provided investigators with a vehicle description and the license plate number of the vehicle belonging to man who had punched the woman, deputies said.

Just this week, authorities announced the man in question had been arrested.

Deputies identified him as Nicholas Foley. They issued a warrant for Foley's arrest, booked him at the Harris County Jail and charged him with injury to an elderly (person). Bond is set at $50,000.

The 68-year-old victim was walking to Roberts Elementary School, in the 17300 block of Osprey Forest Drive, when the dogs charged at her and she was assaulted.

Following the attack, she was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for lacerations to her face and a fracture to her shoulder, which needed surgery.

The victim told deputies she saw the man every day when she walked to pick up her grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.