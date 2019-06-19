Maleah Davis' casket photos shared by her father

HOUSTON - Maleah Davis' father shared photos of her casket for her funeral this weekend.

Craig Davis posted two photos of the My Little Pony-themed casket on his Instagram account Wednesday with 14 heart emojis as the caption.

In the photos, the top of the casket shows a photo of Maleah riding a blue pony with clouds and a rainbow in the background. Her name is displayed in pink.

The side of the casket features more ponies and rainbows, with her full name Maleah Lynn Davis on the bottom.

The interior of the casket features bright colors and more ponies.

Maleah Davis will be laid to rest June 22 in a private funeral service, according to her obituary.

Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested seven days later on a charge of tampering with evidence.

According to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he had dumped Maleah’s body in Arkansas and that her death was the result of an accident.

Vence has been in jail since his arrest.

Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to the medical examiner's website.

Here's how to contribute to her funeral:

