Major developments expected in case of child found dead on beach in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - The Galveston Police Department is expected to make a "large announcement" Wednesday in the case of a boy whose body washed up on a Galveston beach last year. The child investigators are calling “Little Jacob" remains unidentified.

The 3- to 4-year-old boy, was found naked on the shore on Oct. 20 by someone walking on the beach near 7th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

Police said an autopsy revealed that the child likely died on Oct. 17 or Oct. 18. His body was placed in the water east of where he was found in the Galveston County area and was washed west to where he was found, police said. The boy had been in the water for between 12 and 48 hours, police said.

Investigators said that the boy’s body showed signs of neglect and abuse, but none of those injuries appeared to be fatal.

DNA tests have been unsuccessful in identifying the child, police said.

In an effort to identify Little Jacob, investigators released a photo of his face in January. So far, no one has come forward.

Anyone with information about Little Jacob's identity is asked to call 800-225-5324.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification of the boy and the location of the child’s next of kin.

Click2Houston.com plans to livestream the 9 a.m. announcement on its website.

