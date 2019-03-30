Local 3-year-old boy fighting cancer gets support from some Hollywood heavyweights

HOUSTON - At only 3 years old, little Kaleo is like any other child with an outgoing personality and a smile that can light up a room.

Tiara Collier, Kaleo's mom, said: "He’s incredible. Amazing little person."

"He's the toughest little boy I’ve ever seen," said Andrew Collier, Kaleo's dad.

But unlike most children, Kaleo is facing something no kid should ever face.

After Kaleo felt sick for weeks and went to several doctors with no answers as to what was wrong, eventually, the family learned little Kaleo had stage 4 neuroblastoma ... a rare cancer that affects children.

Tiara said, "It was so scary, we were utter shock."

Since the diagnosis in November, Kaleo has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and multiple blood transfusions.

Recently, he went through a nearly 17-hourlong surgery to remove 90 percent of a tumor in his little body.

Andrew Collier explained, "All these pokes and prods, needles and knives and everything that are coming out him and if he can fight that, then how can we wake up every day and not fight the simple things that we fight through."

As a big fan of superheroes, Kaleo's fight to get better has even caught the attention of A-list celebrities who’ve sent him personal good wishes, including Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

A special shout out from Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson to #KaleoStrong !!!! Thank you Daniel Elliott for setting this up !!! I am beyond blown away !!! Deadpool and one BMF !!!! #KALEOSTRONG Kaleostrong.com Posted by Andrew Collier on Thursday, 28 March 2019

Several professional wrestlers have also sent him messages.

Kaleo’s road to beat cancer will certainly be a long one, but his parents have no doubt that’s exactly what he’ll do, especially with so much support.

AndrewCollier said, "To have two world class elite movie stars saying your son's name, it’s something you can’t replicate."

"He’s just so strong. And gets back up and keeps going and it’s amazing," said Tiara Collier.

To help with medical expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe page if you'd like to help out.

The family is encouraging people to share Kaleo's story to raise awareness about neuroblastoma and to use the hashtag #KaleoStrong.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.