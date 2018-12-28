Magnolia ISD bus driver accused of indecency with 6-year-old girl

HOUSTON - A Magnolia Independent School District bus driver is behind bars after being charged with indecency with a child, officials said.

Matthew Curry, 40, was arrested Friday morning and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The mother of the 6-year-old told KPRC 2 that her daughter was a victim of Curry.

Magnolia ISD released the following statement saying it's aware of the arrest:

"Magnolia ISD was notified on Friday, December 28 by Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office that Matthew Curry, a bus driver, was arrested at his home. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all students and any deviation from this expectation will not be tolerated."

