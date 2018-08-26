Love triangle leads to shooting in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas - A man might not face charges after he shot man who broke into his house Saturday and attacked him, according to police.

The attack happened inside an apartment in the 2100 block of Lake Hills Drive in Kingwood just after 10 p.m.

A man kicked in the apartment door after he found out his wife was inside with another man, police said.

The husband then allegedly attacked the man, so he pulled out a gun and shot the husband, according to officials.

The husband was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

