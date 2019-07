HOUSTON - Longtime Houston-area defense attorney Michael Ramsey has died.

Ramsey had a lengthy career in the Houston area and represented big names such as Ken Lay during the Enron scandal and Robert Durst during his murder trial in Galveston.

"He never really sought the spotlight. His presence was understated and underestimated. He was a lawyer's lawyer," fellow attorney Dan Cogdell said after Ramsey's death.

