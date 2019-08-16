Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's The Heights neighborhood

Visiting the Heights, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American spot to an Asian-fusion eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. BCK

Topping the list is cocktail bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot BCK. Located at 933 Studewood St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 704 reviews on Yelp.

Executive chef Peter Petro has created a menu inspired by some of his favorite childhood dishes. Look for the chili verde pork chop with green chile sauce, cilantro-lime rice and spiced black beans, as well as the BCK hangover fries. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Harold's

Photo: uyen b./Yelp

Next up is bar, Southern and Cajun/Creole spot Harold's, situated at 350 W. 19th St. With four stars out of 269 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Brunch favorites at this spot include dishes like the Big Damn Breakfast with eggs cooked any style, bacon, house-made sausage, roasted potatoes, biscuit, jelly made from local seasonal fruit and toast, the fried chicken & waffles served with watermelon syrup and the New Orleans-style beignets. (Explore the menu here.)

3. Pinkerton's Barbecue

Photo: gabriela h./Yelp

Pinkerton's Barbecue, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1504 Airline Drive, 4.5 stars out of 598 reviews.

Pinkerton's Barbecue serves up sausage, brisket, pulled pork, turkey and chicken by the pound. Popular side dishes include the smoked duck & sausage jambalaya as well as the jalapeño cheese rice. Save room for Aunt Ruby's blueberry cobbler. (Find the full menu here.)

4. Neo Baguette

photo: Mary O. /Yelp

Neo Baguette, a cafe, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 120 Yelp reviews. Head over to 201 E. 20th St. to see for yourself.

Serving French and Moroccan infused cuisine, Neo Baguette has a menu that includes salads, sandwiches, toasts, chicken, pasta and seafood. Try ordering the Moroccan meatball sandwich with tomato sauce and melted Parmesan cheese on a baguette, as well as the tagine poulet with a cornish hen, preserved lemon, roasted potatoes and olives. (Explore the entire menu here.)

5. Hughie's

Photo: pathik s./Yelp

Check out Hughie's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot at 4721 N. Main St., Suite A.

This is the second outpost for the local fast-casual chain. The spot serves up bánh mì sandwiches, salad, rice platters, vermicelli bowls and specialties like country fried steak with a hand-battered crispy filet mignon beef cutlet covered in country sausage/bacon gravy and served with buttered mash potatoes and Vietnamese kale salad, and spicy lemongrass tofu with lemongrass, sliced jalapeños, bell pepper and onion served with steamed rice, Vietnamese kale salad and tofu sauce. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

