Woman trying to open metal gate crushed to death when it falls on her

ROSHARON, Texas - A woman is dead after authorities said she was crushed to death by a metal gate in Fort Bend County.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Fenn Road in Rosharon, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the 74-year-old woman was trying to slide a wrought iron gate open when it came off its track and fell on top of her.

When neighbors noticed her, they called 911 and emergency responders rushed to the scene, deputies said.

However, it was too late, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies said the last time someone made contact with her was when she left her house around 6 p.m.

Authorities believe she had been pinned for 1 to 2 hours before people found her.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

