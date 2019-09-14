Woman struck by car while crossing North Freeway

HOUSTON - A woman was struck by a vehicle while walking across the North Freeway on Saturday morning, Houston police said.

The incident happened around 1:10 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing the freeway when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop or attempt to render medical aid.

Off-duty law enforcement officers happened across the accident and stopped to help the woman until paramedics arrived.

Authorities said the woman was transported to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive.

Houston police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run collision.

HPD shut down the freeway for a short period. Lanes reopened before 4 a.m.

