Woman in coma following 5-car crash near Spring High School

19-year-old Jackie Pleytez is fighting for her life after 5-car crash near Spring High School on Sept. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - Nineteen-year-old Jackie Pleytez is described by her family as their sunshine, but her light was dimmed Thursday as she sits in the ICU fighting for her life.

Marvin Pleytez is one of Jackie's four older brothers. He said his baby sister has been in a coma and it's all because of what he says were the reckless actions of 24-year-old Jahson Albert.

“They removed part of her skull,” Marvin Pleytez said.

Harris County Pct. 4 investigators said Albert's car crashed into Jackie’s after he already hit three other cars while driving on the feeder of Interstate 45 north near Cypresswood. Investigators say Albert was under the influence of marijuana.

“After hitting three cars, he went airborne and pretty much you could say he landed on the roof of my sister's car and that's where she took the damage on her head,” said Jackie’s other brother, Rudy Pleytez, Jr.

Doctors aren't giving Jackie’s family much hope but that hasn't slowed down their spirits and hopes their baby sister will one day open her eyes.

“We haven't lost our faith or our hope,” Pleytez.

And they strongly hope the justice system doesn't fail them, and the man that turned their lives upside down in a blink of an eye gets a hefty penalty.

“The best sister I could ever ask for, and to see her where she is right now somebody has to pay. This was not an accident,” said Pleytez.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for medical expenses. Here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wakeupprincess

