Woman falls out of car on Houston freeway

HOUSTON - A woman was injured Saturday when she fell out of a car traveling on a Houston freeway, police said.

The incident was reported about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 at State Highway 288.

According to Houston police, the woman’s car was stolen by her boyfriend and she fell out of the car during the theft.

Police said the woman and another person were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

One person was also taken into custody, police said.

