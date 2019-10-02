Woman claims she turned off Galleria froyo machine in effort to help

HOUSTON - On Tuesday, the owner of a frozen yogurt kiosk inside the Galleria asked for the public's help in identifying a woman seen turning off the yogurt machine, causing a batch to spoil, costing the owner $150.

The owner of Llaollao Natural Frozen Yogurt, Hang Pham, said it wasn't about the money, she just wanted to know who the woman was and why she did it. She also filed a report with Houston police.

On Wednesday morning, a woman called KPRC 2 identifying herself as the person in the video and said she could explain everything.

We arranged for the two women to meet face to face.

Why did the woman turn off the yogurt machine?

The woman told Pham that on Sept. 19, the night Tropical Depression Imelda hit Houston, she and her daughter were inside the Galleria looking for a sweet treat. They went to one yogurt shop but it was already closed.

She said they headed downstairs to Llaollao, where the woman said she had previously been a customer. But the kiosk was also closed early due to the storm.

She claims the yogurt machine was dripping, so she turned off the machine in an effort to be helpful.

"It's a stupid innocent mistake," the woman said.

The woman also said she is not in any way affiliated with any of Pham's competitors inside the mall.

"I did not mean to sabotage you," she told Pham.

What did the yogurt shop owner say?

Pham said she still has questions.

"She says that she's innocent, but when you look at the footage, it doesn't show a dripping machine," Pham said.

She has not decided whether she will drop her pursuit of legal action against the woman.

