Woman accused of threatening classmate with razor during disagreement over cause of diabetes

HOUSTON - A warrant was issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Rolonda Renee Lewis, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What happened

Police said Lewis threatened a fellow student with a straight razor on July 12 at the Acres Home College of Barber Designs located at 2306 Ferguson Way.

Police said the victim told them that he and Lewis had been classmates at the college for about three months.

On the day of the incident in question, another classmate went to pick up lunch for himself, the victim and Lewis, according to court documents.

All three went to the break room to eat, officials said.

While they were eating lunch, according to court documents, Lewis and the victim got into an argument over the cause of diabetes.

Lewis lost "character" and spit on the victim during the argument, according to court documents.

The victim admitted to police that he said hurtful things about Lewis' sexuality during the argument, officials said.

After leaving the break room for a little while, Lewis returned and hit the victim on the left side of his face while she was still holding her slushy drink, according to authorities.

Lewis and the victim then walked out into the work area, where Lewis is accused of pushing all of his tools on the floor.

The victim told police that Lewis then went to her station and pulled out a straight razor and tried to attack him while saying, "I'm going to kill you," according to court documents.

Lewis then left the school, authorities said.

