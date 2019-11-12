Woman accused of pepper-spraying 80-year-old man during argument on Kuykendahl Road

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested and charged after she pepper-sprayed an 80-year-old man during an argument Monday, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office.

The incident was reported in the 24300 block of Kuykendahl Road. Upon arrival, deputies said they saw the woman pepper-spray the man.

Deputies said Mariah Davis-Webster accused the man's wife of hitting her vehicle when opening the car door and that the man threatened her. After investigating video evidence, deputies said Davis-Webster's vehicle was never hit and the man never threatened or posed a threat to her.

Davis-Webster She was charged with injury to an elderly person. She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Her bail was set at $2,500.

