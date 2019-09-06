Warrant issued for man's arrest in case of 5-year-old girl's body found in closet

Santiago Esparza Jr. is seen in this 2016 mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Sept. 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - A warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of a man after a 5-year-old girl's body was found in a closet on Labor Day.

Houston police said in a tweet that 30-year-old Santiago Esparza Jr. is wanted on a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Sierra Patino.

Esparza is the boyfriend of Sierra's mother, Priscilla Torres, who has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection with her daughter's death.

Anyone with information about Esparza's whereabouts is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

This story is developing.

